ZTE Axon M – The Phone With Two Displays

Haven’t we all loved the good old flip-phones?

But the year is 2017 and just a flip phone isn’t going to work. So ZTE, the company behind the highly successful Blade series of Phones has a new offering called Axon M.

What Makes it so special is that it is a horizontal flip phone with both sides featuring a 5.2-inch touchscreen each. That sounds cool. So let’s have a look at it.

The ZTE Axon M is the one of a kind, fully featured smartphone with 2 1080p displays integrated into a horizontal flip phone. So let us have a look at some key points in this phone

The Display

The smartphone will have a Gorilla Glass 5 display on both of its screens. These 2 displays will be working in unity to allow users to either use those 2 displays as:

2 individual Phones.

An Original and a Mirrored Display.

An Extended Display.

Individually both screens have a 5.2-inch size. But on expanding the screen, It becomes a 6.75-inch display.

The Software

This means there will have to be some innovation so on the software part. And very true to the promised features, the phone will provide mobile and tablet version of most of your Everyday apps. When you use it as a single screen the mobile version gets activated and on expanding the display, the corresponding tablet version for the same.

Also, if you play different videos on each display you get an option to choose the audio stream of choice.

The Camera

The camera has been innovated with and since the phone will have 2 screens there was no sweet spot for the rear camera. This is the reason ZTE decided to go with a single front-facing 20MP camera that will be on selfie mode by default and you can click on the gear icon to bring the display to the second screen so you can flip the phone to take rear clicks.

The Battery

The battery provided is of 3180 mAh and even though ZTE has promised a day of usage on 100% charge, I am not very much convinced it will be able to run for that long. Simply because it has 2 displays and displays are the most power consuming piece of hardware in any phone.

The Dimensions

When you are talking about dual displays just totally forget a slim phone. This phone has a thickness of 12.1 mm which is almost 1.5 times the average thickness of a single display phone and its weight is 230 grams which is almost 1.8 times that of an average phone.

Specifications

The phone will feature the following specifications:

2 – 5.2 inch Full HD (Gorilla Glass 5) displays

4 Gigs of RAM

SD 821 Chipset(2.15 GHz Quad-Core)

64 Gigs of Storage

20MP camera

3180 mAh battery

Android 7.1.2

Price and Launch

ZTE will be sold exclusively with AT & T in a package of approximately $24 for a period of 30 months. Initially only available in the U.S the phone will be made available to Europe, Japan, and China soon.

Conclusion:

The ZTE Axon M sure offers an amazing feature with Flip Displays but that is its only selling point. It has 4 Gigs of RAM which is common and an unconventional camera setup that may not attract masses. It sits on a Snapdragon 821 chipset which could have been traded for the newer 835. And I am not very sure about the battery performance with 2 displays to feed and only 3180 mAh of battery it is going to be tough.

However, it is an innovation in dual display phones and will definitely attract some fans and enthusiasts or people who want to buy it for its uniqueness.

What do you think about this phone? Are you interested in this? Do comment down below.

