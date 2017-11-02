Xiaomi Redmi Y And MIUI 9 Launched | Xiaomi Launch Event Highlights

All Xiaomi fans have been eagerly waiting for the 2nd November Event as it was teased in a tweet from Xiaomi Redmi India that there would be a new series of phones launching on 2 of November.

Manu Kumar Jain The VP of Xiaomi India showcased their company’s achievements and recent sales records. Xiaomi has sold more than 9.2 million devices in the third Quarter.

During this Event, Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Y which will be the first selfie-focused phone from Xiaomi in which Redmi stands for the famous affordable series of phones and the letter Y stands for the Youth of today. Xiaomi India also launched the MIUI 9, which is according to the company is Lightning fast and will be offering features no other Rom currently does.

For the First time, Xiaomi has chosen to have a face for its phone and it is none other than the famous actress Katrina Kaif.

There will be 2 variants names the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Xiaomi Redmi Y1 lite with the following features.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications

Front LED light

5 element lens with 2.0 Aperture

Image Noise Reduction with Pixel Binning

16 Mega-Pixel High-Resolution camera

5.5-inch Gorilla Glass Display

Finger Print sensor

SD 435 Octacore Chipset

3/32GB and 4/64 GB storage.

Dedicated MicroSD card slot

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Specifications

Front LED light

5 element lens with 2.0 Aperture

Image Noise Reduction with Pixel Binning

16 Mega-Pixel High-Resolution camera

5.5-inch Gorilla Glass Display

Finger Print sensor

SD 425 Quadcore Chipset

2/16 GB storage.

128 GB Expandable Storage

MIUI 9 New features.

Smart Photo Editing With Background Erase

Quick Reply like Stock Android

Animated Icons

Split Screen with Easy Switch

Stickers for photos

Calendar integrated with Indian Calendar

New theme Limitless

Mi Drop for File Sharing

Swipe-Left for quick apps from App Vault

Mi Video Player

Band-with priority

You can get MIUI 9 for your phone from here.

Pricing

Redmi Y1 with 3/32GB will be priced at 8,999 INR and its 4/64GB variant will be priced at 10,999 INR.

Also

The Redmi Y1 Lite with 2/16GB will be priced at 6,999 INR.

Availability

They will be launched on Amazon and Mi.com officially on 8th of November. They will also be made available offline via all their official offline partners and also they will be available to buy from Reliance Digital stores.

Summary

MIUI 9 is really cool and has significant features that users are looking forward to. The new phones launched are pretty good and offer solid camera performance at the same price as the older Redmi 4 phones. The Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite will be launched with partnership from Amazon and they will be Amazon India Exclusive for online sales and you can order them from 8th of November.