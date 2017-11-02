Xiaomi Redmi Y And MIUI 9 Launched | Xiaomi Launch Event Highlights

All Xiaomi fans have been eagerly waiting for the 2nd November Event as it was teased in a tweet from Xiaomi Redmi India that there would be a new series of phones launching on 2 of November.
Manu Kumar Jain The VP of Xiaomi India showcased their company’s achievements and recent sales records. Xiaomi has sold more than 9.2 million devices in the third Quarter.
During this Event, Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Y which will be the first selfie-focused phone from Xiaomi in which Redmi stands for the famous affordable series of phones and the letter Y stands for the Youth of today. Xiaomi India also launched the MIUI 9, which is according to the company is Lightning fast and will be offering features no other Rom currently does.
For the First time, Xiaomi has chosen to have a face for its phone and it is none other than the famous actress Katrina Kaif.
There will be 2 variants names the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Xiaomi Redmi Y1 lite with the following features.
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications
- Front LED light
- 5 element lens with 2.0 Aperture
- Image Noise Reduction with Pixel Binning
- 16 Mega-Pixel High-Resolution camera
- 5.5-inch Gorilla Glass Display
- Finger Print sensor
- SD 435 Octacore Chipset
- 3/32GB and 4/64 GB storage.
- Dedicated MicroSD card slot
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Specifications
- Front LED light
- 5 element lens with 2.0 Aperture
- Image Noise Reduction with Pixel Binning
- 16 Mega-Pixel High-Resolution camera
- 5.5-inch Gorilla Glass Display
- Finger Print sensor
- SD 425 Quadcore Chipset
- 2/16 GB storage.
- 128 GB Expandable Storage
MIUI 9 New features.
- Smart Photo Editing With Background Erase
- Quick Reply like Stock Android
- Animated Icons
- Split Screen with Easy Switch
- Stickers for photos
- Calendar integrated with Indian Calendar
- New theme Limitless
- Mi Drop for File Sharing
- Swipe-Left for quick apps from App Vault
- Mi Video Player
- Band-with priority
You can get MIUI 9 for your phone from here.
Pricing
Redmi Y1 with 3/32GB will be priced at 8,999 INR and its 4/64GB variant will be priced at 10,999 INR.
Also
The Redmi Y1 Lite with 2/16GB will be priced at 6,999 INR.
Availability
They will be launched on Amazon and Mi.com officially on 8th of November. They will also be made available offline via all their official offline partners and also they will be available to buy from Reliance Digital stores.
Summary
MIUI 9 is really cool and has significant features that users are looking forward to. The new phones launched are pretty good and offer solid camera performance at the same price as the older Redmi 4 phones. The Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite will be launched with partnership from Amazon and they will be Amazon India Exclusive for online sales and you can order them from 8th of November.