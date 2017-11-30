Three Chinese Hackers Indicted For Hacking Three Corporations – United States

A thief can’t go and cross borders to steal some very sensitive information but a bad hacker can. The United States has indicted three Chinese hackers for hacking three corporations’ very sensitive information.

An indictment was released on Mon, 27, 2017 against Wu Yingzhuo, Dong Hao and Xia Lei who are Chinese nationals and residents of China for hacking computers, stealing of trade secrets, stealing identity directed at U.S and foreign employees and computers of three corporate victims in the financial, engineering and technology industries between 2011 and May 2017.

The three Chinese hackers work for the purported China-based Internet security firm Guangzhou Bo Yu Information Technology Company Limited “Boyusec”.

Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Dana J. Boente, Acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Special Agent in Charge Robert Johnson of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division announced the charges.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to hack into private corporate entities in order to maintain unauthorized access to, and steal sensitive internal documents and communications from, those entities’ computers. For one victim, information that the defendants targeted and stole between December 2015 and March 2016 contained trade secrets.

“Once again, the Justice Department and the FBI have demonstrated that hackers around the world who are seeking to steal our companies’ most sensitive and valuable information can and will be exposed and held accountable,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Boente. “The Justice Department is committed to pursuing the arrest and prosecution of these hackers, no matter how long it takes, and we have a long memory.”

An Special Agent In Charge Johnson said, “In order to effectively address the cyber threat, a threat that respects no boundaries and continues to grow in both its scope and complexity, law enforcement must come together and transcend borders to target criminal actors no matter where they are in the world.”