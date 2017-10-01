How To Root Oneplus 2 Using Windows or Linux (OEM Unlocking)

In the last article, I discussed how rooting android phone gives you more control over your phone. You can use the full power of your device that you could never be possible without rooting your device. In this article, I’ll show you how to root Oneplus 2. So let’s get started.

So if you’ve read my last article How to root Android phone, you already know the general steps. In this article, I’ll follow the same steps and show you how you can root your Oneplus 2 device.

Prerequisites to root Oneplus 2

Download the following tools before starting the process –

If you’re using Linux, you can also install adb and fastboot from your distro repository. Here is how you can install –

For Ubuntu or derivative distros

sudo apt install adb && sudo apt install fastboot

For Fedora or derivative distros

sudo dnf install adb && sudo dnf install fastboot

For Arch or derivative distros

sudo pacman install adb && sudo pacman install fastboot

2. Custom recovery – TWRP recovery for Oneplus 2

3. supersu management application – Download

Enable developer options

By default the developer options are disabled. You can easily enable developers options from settings. Go to Settings > System > About phone > tab build number couple of times. It’ll show you the message that the developers options are enabled.

Enable OEM Unlocking & USB debugging

Now enable OEM Unlocking and USB debugging. If you don’t follow any of these steps, your device won’t be detected by the system. So now go to Settings > System > Developers options.

Enable OEM Unlocking & USB Debugging.

Open the command prompt as administrator. If you’re on Linux, open terminal. In Linux, you don’t need to navigate to adb directory that you downloaded above. You can install ADB from the distro repositories and issue ADB commands from anywhere in the terminal. But on Windows, you should navigate to ADB directory named “platform-tools” (downloaded above) otherwise commands won’t work.

Check your device is detected.

adb devices

If you get the device listed, boot phone in fastboot mode. You can boot phone in fastboot by holding volume up + power button. When your device is in fastboot mode, type the following command to unlock the bootloader.

fastboot oem unlock

Hurrah! The device bootloader is now unlocked. Now we’ll install the custom recovery, TWRP.

Now reboot the phone with the following command –

fastboot reboot

Install TWRP recovery in Oneplus 2

We’ll now flash the custom recovery. Download TWRP recovery for Oneplus 2 from here. Now boot your device into fastboot once again using Volume up + power button. Now in the terminal navigate to the directory where recovery file is downloaded. You can also rename the recovery file to something simple such as recovery.img.

Flash the recovery using the following command –

fastboot flash recovery recovery.img

And that’s it. We have also installed a custom recovery. So now we’ll gain root access by installing supersu. And that’s also super easy.

Install supersu in Oneplus 2

Now once your device has a custom recovery installed, tap on restart and select restart system. After the device is restarted, connect the device to computer and transfer the supersu zip file downloaded in prerequisites.

After the transfer completes, turn off your phone. Now instead of holding volume up + power, hold volume down + power to reboot your phone back into custom recovery. So don’t get confused. I’m saying it once again. To reboot device into fastboot mode or bootloader mode, hold volume up + power button. To reboot the device into recovery mode, hold volume down + power button.

In the recovery mode, tap on ‘Install’ and browse to supersu zip file. Select it and swipe to confirm installation. Now you’re all done. You’ve rooted your Oneplus 2 phone successfully. Now you can enjoy the root permissions.

You can install the custom ROMs on your Oneplus 2. There are so many custom ROMs available and I’ll be giving you many ROMs in future articles. So for now, go on Google and search Oneplus 2 custom ROMs. There is even Android 8 “Oreo” for Oneplus 2 being developed and currently, it’s in beta version. I’ve installed Android 8 on my Oneplus 2 and it’s working fine.

Download Android 8 “Oreo” for Oneplus 2

Conclusion

So these were the steps to root Oneplus 2. If you faced any issue, please let me know in the comment section below. I’ll also write articles giving you sweet, powerful and latest ROMs for Oneplus 2. So keep checking in. And if you like the article, share it with your friends on social media. Let them unlock the power of Oneplus 2.