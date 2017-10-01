Most of us can’t live a day without our phones. Especially those using Android. After looking at the history of smartphones, we all amaze how quickly Google has developed such a powerful Operating system, Android. Today most of us have android phones and use them as much as we can. Some even want to go beyond and root their Android phones to extend their functionalities. So if you’re one of them and want to root Android phone, here is the article. In this article, I’ll be talking about what is Android rooting, the benefits and steps to rooting your Android device.

Why root Android?

One might ask the following questions about rooting an Android phone. Will rooting my Android extend functionalities? Will it improve the device security? Will it enhance the look and feel of the software?

In short, Yes. On a computer, we have a root user who can perform any task. With a root user, one can perform any task such as create files in system root directory, modify and delete the system files. Similarly, rooting an Android also provides many such functionalities with more control over your phone. You can remove the default installed apps (bloatware), modify the system, and install a whole new Android version (If your smartphone hardware supports).

Install Android Oreo

As I mentioned after you root your Android device, you have more control over your smartphone, you can even change the Android version came preinstalled with your smartphone. For example, I bought NextBit Robin and it shipped with Android 6 preinstalled. What I did, I rooted it and installed Android 7 (Nougat). So I enjoyed the latest version even though the manufacturer had not released Nougat for the device.

Another device I have which I’ve rooted and installed Android Oreo is Oneplus 2. Though there is no news of Android Oreo being released for Oneplus 2 but I’m enjoying Android 8 on Oneplus 2.

How to root Android phone?

So how easy it is root Android phone? Well, It’s simple if you do it in the right way but if you mess, you can brick your device. Every device has a different way of rooting. But generally, there are three main steps to root your android phone. And these are as follows –

Unlock bootloader Install custom recovery Install superuser management application

1. Unlock bootloader

The very first step is to unlock the bootloader of your android phone. And remember that not all device manufacturers will allow you to do this. So before you start this process, check if your device is unlockable.

No warranty after rooting device

There are three types of phones manufacturers. The first are those who don’t allow you to unlock the bootloader at all. The second are those who allow you to unlock the bootloader but they void the warranty of the device. And the third types of manufacturers are those who allow you to unlock your device bootloader and do not even void any warranty of the device.

So it is very necessary if your particular device model is unlockable and does not void any warranty. There are few manufacturers who don’t void the warranty but they exist. Both my primary phones are awesome. Nextbit Robin, the company has been sold out but it had not void warranty even after unlocking it. Similarly, Oneplus 2 warranty does not void even after the device is rooted.

Download ADB, Fastboot & phone’s USB drivers

Earlier the Android users used to download and install Android Studio to root a device or flash a new rom. Android studio tool is huge and tools built into it to root Android are probably a couple of MBs. So now Google has made ADB or fastboot available and the command line tool is just 7.8MB in size and does everything you want here.

Download ADB and fastboot

ADB for Windows ADB for Linux ADB for Mac

Download and install device USB driver

In order to detect your device properly by ADB, install your device USB drivers on your computer. You can easily find your device drivers from the official website of your smartphone. You can also google your phone model + USB drivers and you’ll get the results.

We’re all ready!

And once you’ve downloaded ADB and installed USB drivers, you’re all ready to dive in. Let’s unlock the bootloader.

Enable developers options from Android settings

Step 1. Go to settings > System > About Phone > And tap “Build version” a couple of time. You’ll see the message that the developers options have been enabled. If the developer options are already enabled then you’ll see the following message “No need, you are already a developer”.

Step 2. Enable OEM unlocking & USB debugging from Settings > System > Developer options > Enable OEM unlocking & USB debugging

Now connect your mobile with computer.

Step 3. Extract ADB tools you downloaded in step 2. Now open Command prompt or terminal if you’re using GNU/Linux. Go to the ADB directory. In both, Windows and Linux the command to enter a directory is ‘cd’.

cd platform-tools

Now find your device using the following command –

adb devices

If your device is not detected then make sure you’ve properly installed USB drivers for your device. When your device is detected, it’s time to unlock the bootloader.

Step 4. Boot your device into bootloader.

adb reboot bootloader

Step 5. When your phone is booted into bootloader, now unlock the bootloader.

adb oem unlock

And that’s it. Your device bootloader has been unlocked.

2. Install custom recovery

The second we’ll install TWRP recovery. Download the recovery from here. Keep your device connected and reboot your device in the bootloader.

adb reboot bootloader

Now install custom recovery file using the following command –

fastboot flash twrp-3.1.1-0-oneplus2.img

Done! The custom recovery, TWRP recovery is installed. Now install superuser management application.

3. Install superuser

Now to fully root android device, we’ll sideload superuser. Download superuser zip file from here.

After you’ve unlocked the bootloader and installed the custom twrp recovery, use the following command to reboot phone in recovery mode and install supersu management application –

adb reboot recovery

Install supersu using the following command –

adb sideload SuperSU-v2.82-201705271822.zip

Relax! It’s all done. Your device is now rooted and you can do things that you could never do otherwise. You can install the custom ROMs available for your device and make it better and faster.

Conclusion

So these were the three steps to root android phone. Though the article seems a bit long but it’ll not take more than 15 minutes for newbies to follow the instructions. I think the only difficulty is to make your android phone detectable by ADB. So you should make sure that you get the correct USB drivers. If you face any difficulty or get any error, please let me know in the comment section below. Mention your device manufacturer and model number. Thanks for reading!