How To Install Android 8 Oreo In Oneplus 2

Android 8 or also known as “Oreo” or Android O was released on 21st August. There are several tweaks in the new release that you would love to enjoy in your Oneplus 2. Below is the video that shows what’s new in Android O. And in this article, I’ll show you how you can install Android Oreo in Oneplus 2.

What’s new in Android 8.0 Oreo?

The video is from Android police youtube channel. Do subscribe to their channel. 🙂

LineageOS Android 8.0 “Oreo” for Oneplus 2

LineageOS is a community build based on Android 8.0 “Oreo”. This android version is a community build version and is pretty stable(even at beta stage). Right now there is no announcement from Oneplus 2 to release Android Oreo officially for their devices. So we can install LineageOS 15.0 to use Android Oreo in Oneplus 2. So let’s get started.

Prerequisites to installing Android Oreo in Oneplus 2

Root Oneplus 2 (Skip the step if your device is rooted).

Download Android 8.0 Unofficial Beta (LineageOS 15.0)

Download ADB toolkit – ADB for Windows, ADB for Linux, ADB for Mac

Download GApps for Android 8.0

What’s Working in the ROM (LineageOS 15.0)

As I mentioned that the rom is currently in Beta stage so few things might not work. It’s been more than a week that I’m using this rom in my Oneplus 2 and I am gonna mention what’s not working beside what’s working.

What’s working

Boots

RIL (Calls, SMS, Data)

Fingerprint

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Camera

Video Recording

Video Playback

Audio

Sensors

Hotspot

Flash

LED

GPS

As you can see the rom is pretty stable. Almost all useful stuff is working in this Android 8 based rom.

What’s not working

Can’t activate Google Ok by voice but tap the Mic Icon to start talking to Google OK

And that’s it. Most of the features are working and all the Android 8 improvements are there to play. So now let’s install it.

Install Android 8.0 “Oreo” in Oneplus 2

Please take backup of your phone data. Your device will be factory reset to install a custom ROM. And follow the further steps at your own risk. You might end up breaking your device. 🙁

If your device is rooted, there are few steps to follow –

Transfer the ROM and GApps zip files to phone storage Shutdown phone and hold Volume down + power button to boot into recovery mode

3. Tap on wipe and swipe to Wipe system

4. Tap install and browse to ROM zip file

5. Tap on add more zips and browse to Gapps zip file

6. Now swipe to confirm flash

Great! You’ve successfully flashed Android Oreo and gapps.

7. Tap on reboot and select system.

And that’s it. You’ve successfully installed Android Oreo in your Oneplus 2 device. Now, wait until the system is restarted and let you set up everything. The first boot takes time so sit back and let it process.

As the process completes, you’ll be asked to setup your phone. You can connect to wifi and sync your device with your Google account. 🙂

Conclusion

So you now have Android 8 installed on your Oneplus 2. You can also install other custom ROMs built for Oneplus 2. In my future articles, I’ll be sharing with you ROMs for different devices including Oneplus 2 so keep checking TheITstuff or like our social pages to get updates of the latest posts. For now Goodbye.