Remember the good old times when the internet was run by humans and used by humans. Well, it is still run by humans but we now have robots using it too. As cool as it may sound from a science fiction point of view, it is a little dangerous for the internet. To tackle this problem, we have captcha.

What is Captcha?

CAPTCHA is an acronym for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart. Captchas help in determining if the user performing some action on a particular website is a robot or human.

Why do we need it?

The modern web is a lot more than just a handful of websites. Every comment, retweet, new account created on a website matters. This is why people started using bots(automated scripts) for spamming websites.

These bots are programmed in a way that they repetitively run over and over again doing the same task as if a human were doing them. Now, this is a huge problem. Isn’t it? To solve this, we needed to verify if the user making those requests was human or not. This is where captcha comes in.

Types of Captcha

Initially, there was the only type of captcha test, the one where you were shown an image that had the random alphabet and you had to type them correctly.

But with advancements, several new forms of captcha emerged, out of which the most famous one would be google’s reCAPTCHA v2. This version of captcha had a more sophisticated approach in distinguishing humans and robots apart.

It requires you to select all images from the listing which contain a particular element.

There are some other types of captcha as well, like the one where you are told to solve a math problem or a general question is asked.

Get captcha for my website

If you want captcha for your website, there are many sources you could get it from however google provides free captcha services under reCAPTCHA. You could get reCAPTCHA v1 or v2 from there.

Conclusion

In a world where bots are being used to perform attacks and spams on various web services, captcha is really useful. Various types of captcha are used to determine if the user is a human or not. Google’s reCAPTCHA is a free and easy solution for using captcha on your site.