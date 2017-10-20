Whatsapp may be the best player in the game when it comes to instant messaging apps, but Telegram Messenger is the entire game itself.

Because Telegram is not just an app, it is an entire communication platform. It is not bound by restrictions or limitations like other apps.

The amount of privacy, features, accessibility, and extensibility offered by Telegram Messenger is unmatched and way ahead of its contemporaries like Whatsapp, Hike, Wechat etc.

Here are 10 Reasons why I switched to Telegram Messenger and maybe you should too.

1. Privacy and Freedom

Unlike our dear friend WhatsApp who sold itself to Facebook and is now reading our chats to show us better ads(LOL). Telegram is very particular about user privacy and does not leak or share any user information.

Since the main goal of Telegram is not to make the profit but to create an amazing messaging platform, they don’t show ads neither do they charge you for anything.

Telegram has been funded pretty well so it is completely free.

2. Cross platform

One of the major problems with these mobile chat applications is that they do not work elsewhere. What if you want to access those messages on your computer? Or Web browser?

Now some of you might have thought, Hey! Whatsapp Web! But let me tell you that WhatsApp web requires the mobile device to be connected to the internet. So it is not really working on the web. It’s just showing you messages from your phone.

Whereas Telegram runs on Almost Every Major platform like –

Android

IOS

Windows Phone

All Web Browsers

Linux(GUI and Command Line both)

Mac Os

Windows

Xbox(Yes you heard it right)

It even runs on Firefox OS, I mean less people use Firefox OS, but they got it covered.

So no matter what device you are using. Telegram is always available.

3. Cloud based

Unlike other apps that depend on your phone’s storage to store chats and media, Telegram saves everything on the cloud. So it is accessible via all platforms.

4. It Never Hangs!

Believe me when I say this that Telegram never hangs.

When you open WhatsApp after some time and there are thousands of messages, your phone is unable to handle that much data and it hangs up.

Lucky for Telegram users. Since all data is cloud based only the most recent messages are loaded on startup.

5. File Sharing

So Whatsapp really doesn’t allow sharing of some types of files and it even limits the size of files that can be shared.

With Telegram, you can share whatever you what and each file can be up to 1.5 GB in size at max.

6. Bots – Third Party apps

Telegram has this feature called bots that are basically third party services integrated into Telegram.

So you can access many features from outside telegram within telegram. To give you a perspective of what Bots are, here are a few bots –

@Wikipedia_voice_bot lets you access Wikipedia within telegram.

@hotorbot lets you rate others in terms of hotness.

@reverseSearchBot can find the source of an image from the web.

@PollBot lets you create opinion polls in groups and allows your group members to vote for a particular thing.

And Much more. You can even Create your own bots with the Telegram Bot API.

7. Telegram Groups

Groups in Telegram offer some amazing features. Apart from a group Name and photo.

Groups in telegram can also have a description and a username so that if you want to keep your group public it can be accessible by everyone. Not Only that Telegram groups support up to 200 members and once you reach that limit you can convert to a supergroup which allows for up to 20,000 members.

And this limit may increase in the future.

8. Telegram Channels

Telegram channels are basically used as Broadcast messages to share information or media.

You can find a lot of Telegram Channels that share everything from jokes to technical tips and motivational quotes. Some channels you should follow are –

You could also create your own channel if you want.

9. Multiple Logins

Whatsapp doesn’t allow you to login from multiple devices.

Unlike other Mobile based apps, Telegram Messenger allows you to login to multiple devices simultaneously. Every new login IP address, location, and user agent is recorded and the notification is sent to every other device.

Also, you could remotely delete a session if you want.

10. Some Special Features

If a new user joins the group, the admin can allow him/her access to some of the chats before that person joined. Custom Notifications for every combination Possible. You can also chat with yourself to save some important links or media. With your username, you can chat with people without sharing your number. Free audio calling is available on Telegram.

And many more…

I think I should just stop there because I could just go on and on about why I switched to telegram or why I feel everyone should switch to it.

So even after all these cool features why do people still use WhatsApp.

The Problem

The problem is that not many people know about these features. People are using WhatsApp because other people are using WhatsApp.

So after reading this article maybe you decide to use Telegram but who are you going to message on Telegram? None of your friends or family use it.

The Solution

Share this article with them. Let them try it once. I am sure they’ll love it. If you are a technical person move your technical groups to Telegram. It’s totally worth the small effort.

Conclusion

Telegram Messenger is way ahead of any other chat messaging application or service. It allows you to use the service free of cost from virtually every existing device. It offers absolute privacy and security to its users without the cost of reducing functionality.

Cloud Stored Chats and unrestricted file upload give a boom to the overall experience as you can just rely on it for all your messaging needs.

However, Telegram does not own a big market share as of now, but things are changing and the recent few months have attracted a significant number of new users.

If you use Telegram and want your reluctant friends to start using it too, just share the article with them so they can find out about the type of features that Telegram has to offer.