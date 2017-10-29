The Top Free VPNs Of 2017

In a world where every company out there is stealing your data in the name of advertising, the best option to protect your privacy and identity is to be anonymous. Also, the recent past has seen several geographical regions being deprived of access to a particular website. Here comes VPN short for Virtual Private Network. A VPN cannot only allow access to blocked websites but also protect your identity while doing so. So here in this article, let us have a look at the top free VPN of 2017.

1. Hide me

Hide me has been one of the most trusted VPN providers. Hide me believes in one click methods and its VPN can be activated or deactivated with just one click from the native app for each platform. The Hide me application covers everything from routers to desktops to mobiles. However, if you wish to manually set it up, you can do that too.

Hide me offers 2 GB of bandwidth per month. But you can also upgrade to a higher bandwidth plan by paying some charges. You can get it here. The plans are as follows.

Free Plus Premium Price – $ 4.99 $ 9.99 Limit 2 GB 75 GB Unlimited Servers 3 30 30

2. Windscribe

Windscribe offers up to 10 GB of free data bandwidth per month and has its servers set up in 8 different countries to handle that traffic. It also encrypts all incoming and outgoing traffic to provide maximum security. Windscribe is completely cross-platform VPN solution so apart from having apps for all platforms, it also has browser extensions for PC and even mobile devices.

Windscribe can also provide you with unlimited bandwidth on its premium plans. Here is pricing table –

Limited Pro(Monthly) Pro(Yearly) Price FREE $ 9/Mo $ 4.08/Mo Limit 10 GB Unlimited Unlimited Servers 11 50 50

3. TunnelBear

This one may not be the best choice for users looking for a free solution. TunnelBear offers only 500 MB of bandwidth per month free and for more bandwidth, you have to purchase a new plan.

Though it has servers in only 20 countries yet. It has been certified by security firms. Here are the plans.

Little Giant(Monthly) Grizzly(Yearly) Price FREE $ 9.99 /Mo $ 4.08/Mo Limit 500 MB Unlimited Unlimited Servers 20 20 20

Check out TunnelBear from their official website here.

4. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is the new entry in the market and has already created its own niche. The free plan offers you its services form 3 countries which is pretty good considering that there is no data cap on ProtonVPN. The speeds might be relatively slower than the premium plans but that is reasonable when you get unlimited bandwidth on 1 device. Try out ProtonVPN form this link.

Free Basic Plus Visionary Price FREE $ 4/Mo $ 8/Mo $ 24/Mo Speed Low High Highest Highest Servers 3 All All All

6. Betternet

Betternet is hands down the best VPN solution that I have ever seen on the internet. Betternet is 100% free and displays no ads and charges no fee whatsoever. Betternet has no bandwidth limit and you can use as much of this free VPN as you want. Last year when I was using Betternet their servers were slower maybe due to traffic but as of writing this article, the speed difference between your original connection and Betternet is unnoticeable. They have worked well on their servers maybe. Since it does not require any authentication to set up, you can have it on as many devices as you can simultaneously.

Also, Betternet is cross platforms so you get all your devices covered with security. To get started with Betternet, Head over to their official website. If you ever wonder how they’re providing the VPN service for free, they’ve described it here.

Conclusion

We saw some really cool and free VPN services that were all cross-platform and completely secure. I personally prefer and user Betternet since it is completely free and gives me great speed.

Did I miss out on any of your favorite ones, do let us know in the comment section below.