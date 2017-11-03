Laptops Vs. Desktops – The Final Answer

Laptops V/S Desktops. This has been a long-running debate with loyal supporters for each side. However, one cannot blindly choose a side just by seeing the glitter and gold. Choosing one over the other will define your entire computing experience. So it is of utmost importance to know the pros and cons of each before cashing in on anyone.

Let’s have a look at some of the points and see which one beats the other in different scenarios.

Choice

The biggest reason many people are still building their own desktops is because it offers them a choice to glue any compatible piece of hardware in their machines. This is certainly not possible in case of laptops. The laptops that we buy are made by the company that purchases individual components from different manufacturers. They get the processor from Intel, displays from LG, Hard-Disk from sea gate and so on. They usually do not manufacture any component, however, they do brand some components as made by them.

They create a working system by putting everything in a screw tight case and shipping it to you. You can surely select from many variants with different specs, but you cannot completely choose what you want.

This problem is solved with Desktops as you can choose each and every part yourself. You do not need to compulsorily buy Intel’s motherboard for its processor to work, you can choose gigabyte’s motherboard which will work perfectly fine, sometimes even better.

So if you are someone who is very particular about your hardware, Desktop is the choice to go with.

Price

The one factor that is the base of everything else. There has been a common misbelief that laptops are always costlier. This is not true. Buying a high-end laptop might cost you a lot more than building a computer with the same specs. But when you want a low range or mid-range computer, Laptops are far more economical than desktops. This is because a computer initially will need a case, a display, a hard disk, RAM and a motherboard + Processor.

When building higher-end systems, the overall cost of the system only increases if you wish to have a stronger processor, graphics card or more ram. I have found that instead of building a low or mid-range desktop you should rather go with a laptop as it will be more economical.

Upgrades

Desktops are hackable, no debate on that. You could replace any component any time. All by yourself. It is extremely easy to unscrew a Desktop and replace a component. The same cannot be said about a laptop. You see laptops are not just screwed into the body but they are also glued. Body parts of a laptop are often stuck to each other using adhesives, so it is extremely tough to rip open a laptop without damaging it. So any upgrade you want will have to be done by the service center and boy their rates.

Also, if you have a 5-year-old Desktop you could change its motherboard + Processor and it would be revamped however this is not at all possible when dealing with laptops. So once a Laptop is old, it is old.

Mobility

Laptops are mobile, pick it up and walk out of the room, throw them on your bed and watch movies all night while eating your ice cream. On the other hand, desktops are as you know it not mobile at all. Laptops can be taken to work, conferences trips wherever you want. However, a computer can and will only sit where it is. But as they say with great power comes great responsibility. I have broken and damaged my laptop multiple times due to mobility. So if you are someone who can handle the responsibility involved with carrying your laptop with you, way to go then.

Durability

Laptops used to be very fragile earlier but in the recent past, they have grown to be quite stronger. However, they are still nowhere close to a desktop. Desktops are ultra durable. I have found that in a laptop, parts and components wear off pretty easily. Most of my laptop keyboards have broken in less than 8 months. Whereas their counterpart desktop keyboards have worked for years.

Also, if you are someone who stays online for more than 12-14 hours a day like me, a Desktop might be the better choice.

Support

Laptops get complete support under their warranty period from the company. In best cases, they visit you and take your laptop themselves for repair or replacement. On the other hand, your desktop has been assembled by you. So there is no full warranty, different components will have different warranties from 6 months to 3 years and if something breaks you will have to travel to that manufacturer’s service center and get it repaired/replaced.

Also, software support is really good with laptops. You get device drivers and important utility software from the company’s website itself.

But with Desktops, you get a Motherboard CD that contains drivers. Additionally, individual components require drivers that are often provided by the component manufacturer.

So if you are looking for hassle-free support Laptop it is.

Conclusion

The never-ending debate of Laptops V/S Desktops is actually just a question of what you want.

If you want an easy to carry, fancy and average price to performance ratio system go for a laptop. Its great for most users and I recommend them because they are hassle-free and very convenient for non-technical people.

But if you know a few things about desktops and are willing to trade mobility with a better price to performance ratio, you should go for a Desktop.

I hope you are a little clear about certain points when considering one over the other. If you still have a query, feel free to post your comments below.