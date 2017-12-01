Fotojet – The Best Canva Alternative

Canva has been the favorite for many users who quickly want to get done with some simple graphics creation without too many complications. For users willing to try something new, we have Fotojet, an alternative to Canva. So let us have a look at it and see how it fares against the already strong Canva.

I have created a free account and this is the first screen that you see after logging in. There are three options for Collage, Design, and Edit(Editing Images). This is really cool as we do not get a separate image editor or collage maker while using Canva.

Fotojet Homepage

Canva users might be wondering where the recent designs are. Well, sadly that feature is not yet available but we might get to see it sometime in the future.

Design Section

The popular design section of Fotojet does not fail to amaze with already giving options for different sizes and screens. You can choose to make a logo, web banner, social media post, and many others from the list. Alternatively, you can also choose to create a design from a custom size.

You can see the edit window and its layout is neat and clean with a non-clutter flowing design separated into 5 horizontal tabs as you see in the image below, the canvas is on the right.

There are already a lot of templates to choose from, alternatively, you could upload your images or search the internet from within the window.

Collage Section

You can also make a collage of your photos, there are some templates already available. This is a really cool feature which is also available in Canva but not separately. You can make a collage of your photos in Canva by using Grids from element section.

Edit Section

Canva doesn’t allow you to just edit images, you have to create a graphic to do that.

The edit section in Fotojet is an image editor. You can perform some transformation on your images or add filters and frames. A wide selection of filters, overlays and frames are available but you may need to upgrade your account to premium in order to access some of them.

Pricing

Most of the features are available for free and there is no limit to how many designs you can make. However, a paid plan might be useful for some users who wish to take full advantage of the premium templates and fonts. Here is a comparison chart for the premium(PLUS) and the free plan.

The Premium or PLUS plan can be billed annually at $2.91/Mo which totals to $34.99 a year or monthly at $4.99/Mo.

Conclusion

I found Fotojet to be completely on par with Canva and its collage and Image editing sections took the cake with a cherry on top of it. The library of fonts, templates, and frames is not as big as Canva but seems to be growing steadily. I also found it to be steady and quicker in response. Apart from the recent designs that aren’t available yet, Fotojet is an amazing complete Graphic designing service.